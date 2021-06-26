Macquarie Downgrades Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) to Underperform

Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RGPCF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ratch Group Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

About Ratch Group Public

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

