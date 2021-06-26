M3F Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

M3F Inc. lowered its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Chemung Financial worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 585,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,761. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

