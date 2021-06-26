M3F Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

M3F Inc. trimmed its position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Randolph Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,963,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

