M3F Inc. Acquires 103,481 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,481 shares during the quarter. Bogota Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Bogota Financial worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Shares of BSBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 736,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.