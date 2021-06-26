M Partners Weighs in on Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Investment analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Pirie forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$166.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

