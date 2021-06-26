M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 583.7% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 80,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

