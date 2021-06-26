Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.