LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

