LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $332.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

