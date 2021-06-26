LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $227.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $230.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

