LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

CHD opened at $84.23 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

