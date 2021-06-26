LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,718,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.