London Co. of Virginia Has $20.01 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $20.75 on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,874,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.