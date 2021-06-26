London Co. of Virginia Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,189 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,171. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

