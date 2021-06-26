London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $33,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. 362,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,941. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.57. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

