London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150,674 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Bruker were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,399. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

