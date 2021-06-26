LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

