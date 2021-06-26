LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $469,139.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $469,139.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00586165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00038006 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

