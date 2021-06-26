Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.27

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and traded as high as $65.60. Linamar shares last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 281 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

