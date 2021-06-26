LikeCoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $13,770.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,041,693,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,724,530 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

