Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LSPD stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.19. 631,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,562. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $86.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -103.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

