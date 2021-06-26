Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

