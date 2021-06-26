Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.15. Life Storage posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Life Storage by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

