Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,862,000.

SPLV stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

