Lido Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

