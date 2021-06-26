Lido Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

