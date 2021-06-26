Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 67.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.65. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

