Lido Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 801,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.