Lido Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,090,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

