Lido Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

