Lido Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

STNE stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

