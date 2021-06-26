Lido Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

