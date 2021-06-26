Lido Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.