Lido Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

