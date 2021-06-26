Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

