Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 990 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $337.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.53. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $349.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

