Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 4,848 ($63.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.87. Genus has a one year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a one year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,053.56.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

