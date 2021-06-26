LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.