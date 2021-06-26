LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LG Display by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

