Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 16,100 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at $56,487,299.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEGH stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

