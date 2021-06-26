Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $228.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $198.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Lear stock opened at $177.91 on Thursday. Lear has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.70.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $33,692,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

