Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Holdings Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Lazydays worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

