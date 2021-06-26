Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of LADR opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

