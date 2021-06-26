Kusama Price Reaches $165.96 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $226.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $165.96 or 0.00528590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00166564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,522.05 or 1.00397743 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

