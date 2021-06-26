Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.66

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $124.29, with a volume of 7270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.85. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,205,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

