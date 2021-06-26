Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NYSE:KFY opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

