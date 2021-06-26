Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 95.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

