KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.42 million-108.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.40 million.

Shares of KLXE opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

