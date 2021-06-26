Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Truist Securities

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after buying an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

