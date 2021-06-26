Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

